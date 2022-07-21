Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina

Injunction blocking law removed
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.(Storyblocks)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s Heartbeat Law is in effect Thursday after a federal court removed the injunction blocking it.

“This is a victory for life,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

RELATED | 21 states file support for South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law

RELATED | SC governor appealing injunction against fetal heartbeat bill

The law restricts abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks.

Now in effect, South Carolina doctors are required to perform ultrasounds to check for a “fetal heartbeat,” typically detected about six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law was signed in 2021 but faced several legal challenges prior to the Supreme Court decision.

On Feb. 19, a federal district court issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law and then extended it on March 5. The court then issued the preliminary injunction on March 19.

Thursday, the Court wrote, after considering the Attorney General’s motion after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, “…the court vacates its previous opinion, in this case, vacates the district court’s preliminary injunction, and remands the case to the district court.”

The law is still being challenged at the state level, but it is now in effect without a court injunction blocking it.

RELATED | Planned Parenthood navigating changes under SC’s fetal heartbeat law

On Tuesday, the committee formed to guide South Carolina’s response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade released its recommendations for a change in law, which include a near ban on abortions in the state.

Among their recommendations is a ban on abortions with no exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or fetal anomalies.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Alston
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach business hit twice by mail thieves
Ronnie Todd
Sheriff: Georgetown County double homicide result of ‘domestic incident’
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Autopsy for 4-year-old killed in Greenville County leaves unanswered questions

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide; 1 arrested
,
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area
.
VIDEO: Meals on Wheels celebrates opening of brand-new Conway location
.
VIDEO: Search for officer-involved shooting suspect ‘contained’ to Briarcliffe RV Resort area, police say
Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Highway 501
Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Highway 501