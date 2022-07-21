Developers look to rebuild Parkway Office Plaza after fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A massive fire last October severely damaged a portion of the Parkway Office Plaza building in Myrtle Beach.

Nearly a year later, some of those businesses are looking to move back in.

“It would mean a lot to us like we really want the building back for us,” said Meghan Politis, a licensed massage therapist at Divine Med Spa.

Months after the fire, businesses like Divine Med Spa, Atlantic Spine and Blades Barbershop have had to combine spaces.

“I’ll admit it’s kinda difficult at times, but we’ve grown closer as a family,” said Politis. “But it kinda makes business harder for us because we aren’t getting as much business as we are now,” said Politis.

After months of planning and months of wondering, developers and architects have requested the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board to look over plans for a new building.

The new design would include a three-story, nearly 25,000-square-foot building that would replace the old one.

Architect Tom Miller of Miller Design Services added that the process is still a ways off before things get off the ground, but it is in the works for the near future.

“It will happen within a year’s time,” said Miller. “It’ll take a few months to actually draw and submit the technical building permit and the site work improvement, and it’s a project that would probably take between eight and 11 months.”

In the meantime, workers of those businesses affected are hoping to move back in soon.

“I think if we move it would be wonderful because that was our place at first, so it just feels weird,” said Politis. “We want to be back to where we originally were.”

Miller told WMBF News that his team will head back to the Community Appearance Board several times before a final vote on the approval of the development.

