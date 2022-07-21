Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt in a motorcycle crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at around 4:05 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Rhonda Loop.

Officials added that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Myrtle Beach Police Department were also at the scene.

