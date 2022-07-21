Submit a Tip
Crews nearing completion on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk renovation

The city of Myrtle Beach says crews are nearing completion on the Boardwalk renovations.
The city of Myrtle Beach says crews are nearing completion on the Boardwalk renovations.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete.

The city shared the progress being made by crews who started on the project at the beginning of March. They are replacing the old wooden planks with plastic, fiber-glass “wood-like” planks that the city said will hold up longer.

The new deck will have nautical flags that will spell out a word. The city hinted that people may have to study the nautical flag alphabet in order to get the word.

The $3.7 million project extends from Plyler Park to 8th Avenue North.

The city has not said when the project will be completed.

