Crews nearing completion on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk renovation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete.

The city shared the progress being made by crews who started on the project at the beginning of March. They are replacing the old wooden planks with plastic, fiber-glass “wood-like” planks that the city said will hold up longer.

The new deck will have nautical flags that will spell out a word. The city hinted that people may have to study the nautical flag alphabet in order to get the word.

The $3.7 million project extends from Plyler Park to 8th Avenue North.

The city has not said when the project will be completed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.