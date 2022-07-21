Submit a Tip
Court rules in favor of mental evaluation for Georgetown man accused in shooting deaths of man, stepdaughter

Tysheem Walters III
Tysheem Walters III((Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man authorities said shot and killed a man and his stepdaughter will now undergo a mental evaluation.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told WMBF News that the motion was granted for Ty Sheem Walters III during a competency hearing on July 14. Richardson added that the state did not object to an evaluation to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

It was also brought up at the hearing that Walters was diagnosed with a “cognitive communication deficit.”

Richardson previously told WMBF News that if the judge believes a defendant cannot stand trial in a competency hearing, the defendant will undergo an assessment.

Walters is accused of murdering Nick Wall and Laura Anderson during a reported fight over a crash in August 2020.

Authorities said Walters and Wall were driving on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle.

An altercation then occurred after the accident, resulting in the shooting, investigators said.

Authorities said Walters also shot a third victim, Paul McConnell.

The suspect also bludgeoned the man with the same firearm about his head and face, arrest warrants state.

Walters is charged with two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder.

Ronald Hazzard, the public defender appointed to Walters, filed a motion for the hearing.

As of July 21, it’s unclear whether Walters’s evaluation has taken place.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

