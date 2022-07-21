Conway man sentenced to 12 years for distributing heroin

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing heroin.

BJ Thomas Frazier, 38, of Conway, pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of heroin Wednesday.

Frazier had faced five to 30 years in prison on the charge.

Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced him to 12 years in prison, said Adam Harrelson, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“Members of the Horry County Police Department conducted this investigation and made this prison sentence possible,” Harrelson said. “A thank you goes to them.”

