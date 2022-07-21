Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington have arrested a man on theft and burglary charges after being caught with dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to reports of someone entering a business and stealing 26 catalytic converters off of new trucks during the overnight hours on July 13.

As reported by KPTV, surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., leaving the business through a fence with the converters in a garbage can.

Authorities said the Washington State Patrol later identified a vehicle similar to the one seen in Lewis County in Cowlitz County and found Vaidabid Jr. cutting another catalytic converter off a car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vaidabid Jr. was taken into custody, and a search warrant for his vehicle led to the recovery of the 26 stolen catalytic converters.

Authorities report the 38-year-old is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million
John Krajc
Report: Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh's wife and 22-year-old son were found shot to death at the family's hunting...
Disbarred SC attorney pleads not guilty in murders of wife, son
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Myrtle Beach police PFC Jacob Hancher
Myrtle Beach road to be named after fallen police officer
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach road to be named after fallen police officer
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach road to be named after fallen police officer