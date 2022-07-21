Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand opens its doors to new kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After two years of waiting, The Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand is celebrating the opening and certification of their new kitchen.

“With the pandemic and supply chain issues that we’ve had, we’ve run into a few hiccups, but the team has always been just really dedicated and enthusiastic, and everybody has kept their eye on the mission and that’s how we got there today,” said Dr. Tracy Bailey, the chapter’s CEO.

Now instead of purchasing their meals from restaurants, they now can prepare their meals without having to leave their facility.

With donations from Grand Strand businesses and schools, the club is ready with a new staff and equipment to keep their kids full and eager to try new foods.

Dr. Bailey says the team and the kids couldn’t be more excited for the grand opening of their brand new kitchen.

“We put a lot of time and effort and energy into planning this and to making purchases and orders and getting advice from the experts,” said Bailey. ”Now today, we can say that our kitchen has been certified, and we can use it and start serving our members.”

She says with the new school year approaching, the kids are excited to learn how to cook new recipes and develop their culinary skills.

