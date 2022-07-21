Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden seeking $37B for fighting crime, hiring more police

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 15, 2022.(Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is proposing to spend roughly $37 billion for fighting and preventing crime, including $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years.

Biden will outline his anti-crime program on Thursday during a visit to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The Democratic president will request the money from Congress as part of his latest budget proposal, according to senior administration officials who previewed the plan on the condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.

Republicans are trying to gain leverage in November’s midterm elections by portraying Democrats as unwilling to confront crime problems.

As part of Biden’s plans, $3 billion would be geared toward clearing court backlogs and resolving cases involving murders and guns. The president also wants to use $15 billion to create a grant program that would fund ideas for preventing violent crime or creating a public health response to nonviolence incidents, aimed at reducing the burden on law enforcement.

The remaining $5 billion would support programs intended to stop violence before it occurs.

After speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Biden is scheduled to attend a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia. Then he’s expected to spend a long weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, where he has a home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million
John Krajc
Report: Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing
The heat index today will range from 105-108°.
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory out for today, feels like 105-108°
Police presence in the Barefoot Resort area as officers search for an armed and dangerous...
North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
White House insiders to talk about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6