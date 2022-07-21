16-year-old suspect arrested in Georgetown County shooting, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with the July 18 shooting of another minor in Georgetown County.

Investigators said the shooting happened Monday night at a home on Savannah Street.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after being shot in the head.

The victim is currently recovering from his wounds.

The suspected shooter will be placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, located in Columbia.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.