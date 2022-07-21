1 person hurt in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Florence, according to an official.

Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened on Brunson Street.

He added that the person hurt had non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

It’s the second shooting reported on Brunson Street in less than a week.

