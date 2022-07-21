Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 person hurt in Florence shooting, police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Florence, according to an official.

Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened on Brunson Street.

He added that the person hurt had non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

It’s the second shooting reported on Brunson Street in less than a week.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms
John Krajc
Report: Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves
Randy Barnhill appeared for a bond hearing on Tuesday. He is accused in several sexual assault...
Judge denies bond for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Former bank executive linked to Alex Murdaugh indicted on conspiracy charges
The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted who they said...
Florence police release pictures of people wanted for shooting gas station clerk
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County
Randy Barnhill appeared for a bond hearing on Tuesday. He is accused in several sexual assault...
Judge denies bond for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases