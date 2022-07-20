Tips for keeping your home pest free with Best Home & Property Services

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Best Home & Property Services are your winners for best pest control in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest.

We loved getting some great tips for keeping mosquitos at bay, termite control, pest control, and even turf management.

Come along with us!

You can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.