Stop kitten around: Crews rescue kitten stuck under car hood in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews dealt with a unique call over the weekend.

Crews at Station 27 were called on Sunday to Copperwood Loop in the Conway area, but it wasn’t for a fire or an accident. It was for a kitten stuck under a car hood.

The family said they couldn’t get the kitten out, so they called HCFR to help them get the little guy out.

Rescue crews tried to coach the kitten out from under the hood, but that didn’t work.

“This team took apart the vehicle’s air filter and throttle body to safely remove the animal before putting all the parts back in place,” HCFR posted on its Facebook page.

The team managed to get the kitten out unharmed.

Great job to Engine 27!

