Police release pictures of people wanted for shooting gas station clerk

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted who they said shot a clerk during an attempted armed robbery last week.

The pictures show three different people, and in one picture you can see a person carrying a gun. The pictures also show the suspect vehicle.

Officers said the shooting and attempted armed robbery happened on Sunday, July 10 at the On The Go convenience store on Palmetto Highway.

Police said the clerk was shot after the robbers demanded money. The clerk was taken to the hospital but that person’s condition wasn’t released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

