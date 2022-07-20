Pee Dee man suffering from dementia reported missing, sheriff’s office says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Authorities said Travis Moses was last seen by his family around 4 p.m. Tuesday around the Dodge Street area of Wallace in Marlboro County.

He is in his early 60s and suffers from dementia.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds with gray hair.

Anyone with information or who sees Moses is asked to call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-6065.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.