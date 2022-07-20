Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Officers rescue baby turtles that hatched on the beach and wandered into a restaurant

Caption
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (Gray News) – Officers with the Key West Police Department responded to a unique call Monday night.

Several tiny sea turtles had made their way into a restaurant, the police department posted on Facebook.

The baby turtles hatched on the beach near the Pier House Resort and Spa.

Instead of heading to the water, they began trekking across the wooden deck and into the closed restaurant.

A restaurant employee and officers carried the baby turtles to the beach in an ice bucket and safely redirected them into the ocean.

Although turtle nesting and hatchling usually happens in the middle of the night, wildlife officials said their routines can be disrupted during the busy beach season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms
John Krajc
Report: Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city
Randy Barnhill appeared for a bond hearing on Tuesday. He is accused in several sexual assault...
Judge denies bond for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases
Coroner’s office identifies Myrtle Beach man killed in deadly crash in Forestbrook area

Latest News

Pee Dee man suffering from dementia found safe, sheriff’s office says
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
The Arizona Republican Party censured Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers after his testimony to...
Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony