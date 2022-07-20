North Myrtle Beach marks ‘Sir Teddy Day’ in honor of beloved dog

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Wednesday marked a special day in North Myrtle Beach in honor of a famous canine.

July 20 was proclaimed as “Sir Teddy Day” in the city, according to an earlier announcement from the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society and North Myrtle Beach City Council.

Teddy Bear, the terminally ill North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dog, charmed the Grand Strand with his bucket list.

“We have just been receiving stories of people that either came in and got to meet him and just able to experience him uplifted their day,” said Meaghan Pitman, marketing manager for the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society. “Or by people who didn’t have the honor of meeting him who followed his story online how he just reminded them to live every day to the fullest.”

Teddy was abandoned at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society in July 2021 at the age of 15.

Workers found him early one hot morning, scared and confused.

“It is amazing when Rose, my shelter manager, and myself found Teddy,” said Pittman. “We of course saw that he was adorable and cute but we had no idea the impact he was going to have.”

He had a tumor on his back end, which was diagnosed as terminal cancer.

Unsure of how much time Teddy had left, volunteers devoted their time to ensuring his golden days were filled with adventure and happiness.

From boat rides, meeting penguins, and being knighted, Teddy lived nine more amazing months.

Teddy the dog (North Myrtle Beach Humane Society)

The humane society held an event Wednesday to honor Teddy’s life and help raise awareness for animals in need.

“His story was followed by thousands and thousands of people,” said Pittman. “And the thing about Teddy was [that] he was abandoned at a time in his life when he really needed people but he never lost his faith in humanity.”

Sir Teddy Day (North Myrtle Beach Humane Society)

