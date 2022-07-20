Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - When Dr.Vasilios Pounaras, owner and dentist at Pounaras Cosmetic Dentistry, went to work on Tuesday morning, he said he found his mailbox open and empty.

“I noticed my mailbox was open and the mail was empty. So, I was kind of alarmed, went inside and the first thing I did was look at my security cameras and I noticed an individual come up and pick the lock to the mailbox and steal my mail,” said Pounaras.

He said this isn’t the first time his office has been hit by thieves looking to steal personal information for their own gain.

“We send checks from insurance companies, we also get personal checks from our patients,” said Pounaras. “We also get, you know, credit card applications, we also get bank statements. So they’re looking to get personal data as well.”

He said that he has filed a report with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and even the Postal Service.

Pounaras said that he hopes that this individual is found and arrested, now he said all he can do is wait for an answer.

