Man arrested, charged with murder in deadly Conway apartment shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have arrested a man accused of killing one person and hurting another in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Jaquan Frinks, 21, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police said Frinks shot and killed 32-year-old Christopher Mitchell on Saturday, July 9 at the Shady Moss Apartments on Highway 378.

The second person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition has not been released.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing, according to police.

Conway police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the police department at 843-248-1790.

