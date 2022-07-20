Submit a Tip
Man arrested, charged with murder in deadly Conway apartment shooting

Jaquan Frinks
Jaquan Frinks(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have arrested a man accused of killing one person and hurting another in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Jaquan Frinks, 21, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder.

RELATED COVERAGE | Community shocked, saddened after Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex

Police said Frinks shot and killed 32-year-old Christopher Mitchell on Saturday, July 9 at the Shady Moss Apartments on Highway 378.

The second person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition has not been released.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing, according to police.

Conway police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the police department at 843-248-1790.

