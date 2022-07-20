Submit a Tip
Grand Strand Health residents learn about treating environmental emergencies at Alligator Adventure(Grand Strand Health)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Health emergency medicine residents spent Tuesday and Alligator Adventure learning how to respond to various environmental emergencies in our area.

Alligator Adventure specialized in cats, snakes, birds, and, of course, alligators.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, there are 38 species of snakes in the state and six are venomous. Residents learned about all species Thursday, including the copperhead, the most common venomous snake along the Grand Strand.

Residents reviewed species in the area that can cause serious injuries and the anti-venoms utilized throughout the region for exotic snakes.

Grand Strand Health
Grand Strand Health(Grand Strand Health)

If anyone is bitten by a snake they shouldn’t try to treat it themselves. Instead, they should seek medical treatment.

Grand Strand Health is a multi-facility health system located on the coast of the Grand Strand community. Grand Strand Health is comprised of one 403-bed acute care hospital, Grand Strand Medical Center, three freestanding ER facilities (South Stand Medical Center, North Strand ER and Carolina Forest ER) and outpatient medical services. Grand Strand Medical Center is a Level I Adult Trauma Center and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. Affiliated with Grand Strand Health are a number of physician practices that provide heart & vascular care, spine & neuro care, surgical care and primary care. In 2015, Grand Strand Health became a teaching hospital and expanded its residency program.

