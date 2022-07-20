Submit a Tip
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
(Mega Millions)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced four big wins in North Carolina one prize of $10,000, two $30,000 prizes, and the fourth prize of $1 million. However, no one hit the jackpot which has climbed to the fifth largest in game history.

The lucky $1 million winner, one of four nationally, purchased the ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The two $30,000 wins occurred in Smithfield and New Bern. The $3 tickets matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000, but since they were Megaplier tickets the prize tripled when the 3X multiplier was drawn. Those tickets were purchased at the Speedway on South Glenburnie Road in New Bern and the Murphy Express on North Brightleaf Road in Smithfield.

The fourth big win occurred with a $2 ticket purchased through the lottery’s Online Play program from a player in Greenville. The ticket also matched the four white balls and the Mega Ball.

Since no one won Tuesday’s jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $630 million as an annuity prize or $359.7 million cash for Friday’s drawing. The Friday jackpot ranks as the 5th largest in the history of the game.

The Powerball jackpot just crossed the $100 million mark for Wednesday’s drawing. The jackpot weighs in as $101 million as an annuity or $58.7 million in cash.

