Florence School District 3 rolls out incentives to quell bus driver shortage

(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3 is offering incentives to address the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Florence School District 3 bus drivers will now receive up to $100 extra per week for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to Florence School District 3:

If a driver drives a large school bus, the procedures below apply:

  • Bus Drivers (large bus) will receive regular salary plus an incentive of $1800 for the entire 18 weeks (semester) which is an extra $100 per week ($20 per day).
    • No extra Salary unless the time extends beyond the contract day/hours.
  • Bus Monitors (large bus) will receive regular salary plus an additional $900 for the entire 18 weeks (semester) which is 450 per week.  ($10 per day)

If a driver drives a minibus, the procedures below apply:

  • Drivers who are still working based on contract days will receive regular salary.  No extra salary unless the time extends beyond the contract day/hours.
  • Mini Bus Drivers will receive regular salary plus an additional $90 for the entire 18 weeks (semester) which is an extra $50 per week. ($10 per day)
  • Mini Bus Monitors will receive regular salary plus an additional $450 for the entire 18 weeks (semester) which is $25 per week.  ($5.00 per day)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

