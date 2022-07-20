Florence School District 3 rolls out incentives to quell bus driver shortage

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3 is offering incentives to address the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Florence School District 3 bus drivers will now receive up to $100 extra per week for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to Florence School District 3:

If a driver drives a large school bus, the procedures below apply:

Bus Drivers (large bus) will receive regular salary plus an incentive of $1800 for the entire 18 weeks (semester) which is an extra $100 per week ($20 per day). No extra Salary unless the time extends beyond the contract day/hours.

Bus Monitors (large bus) will receive regular salary plus an additional $900 for the entire 18 weeks (semester) which is 450 per week. ($10 per day)

If a driver drives a minibus, the procedures below apply:

Drivers who are still working based on contract days will receive regular salary. No extra salary unless the time extends beyond the contract day/hours.

Mini Bus Drivers will receive regular salary plus an additional $90 for the entire 18 weeks (semester) which is an extra $50 per week. ($10 per day)

Mini Bus Monitors will receive regular salary plus an additional $450 for the entire 18 weeks (semester) which is $25 per week. ($5.00 per day)

