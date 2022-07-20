FIRST ALERT: Humidity & daily storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Each afternoon features higher humidity and a daily chance of showers and storms. Hello, summer in South Carolina.

TODAY

It’s a warmer start compared to the previous morning. That lingering humidity will be the main culprit for not only a higher feels like temperatures but also a few afternoon showers & storms.

Highs will continue to climb until we can break down that area of high pressure. (WMBF)

Highs will climb quickly today. Myrtle Beach, Surfside, Conway, Florence and all areas in the region will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The high pressure system over the Atlantic will continue to be responsible for a strong southwesterly wind, keeping it breezy and pumping in plenty of moisture through the end of the work week.

Hot, humid & the chance of a few storms. (WMBF)

If you’re headed to the beach today, that wind will be noticeable. SW winds will gusts up to 25 mph at times on the sand today, leading to a dangerous rip current threat. Keep that in mind for any beach plans.

As we head into the afternoon, the humidity will lead to another round of showers and storms. It’s not a washout but a typical summer pattern. The First Alert Weather App will be a great tool for this afternoon with a 30% chance of rain.

A few showers and storms will be possible today, mainly in the afternoon. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Rinse & repeat. Literally. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend with daily shower and storm chances through Saturday.

A weakening front will bring the chance for a few showers & storms tomorrow. (WMBF)

A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas by tomorrow, leading to the threat for a few strong storms across North Carolina and into the midlands. That front will begin to stall out as we head into Thursday evening, keeping the best chance for strong storms on Thursday mainly northwest of the I-95 corridor. Due to this, a LEVEL 2 risk for a strong storm or storm has been issued for Darlington, Marlboro, Dillion, Robeson & Scotland Counties.

Here's a look at the next four days. (WMBF)

That front will stall out and eventually dissipate. Until it does, rain chances will remain in the forecast for us for both Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, we lose the coverage in showers and storms. We’ll actually get a break from the rain chances by late weekend and into next week but that humidity isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Here's a look at the heat index for the next few days. Plenty of heat and humidity coming your way. (WMBF)

