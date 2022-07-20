Early morning house fire in Conway area displaces seven people

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Seven people had to find another place to stay Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 5 a.m. to a house fire in the 5000 block of Cates Bay Highway in the Conway area.

The fire was contained mostly in the bedroom area, according to HCFR.

There were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina will be helping the seven people displaced.

The fire is under investigation.

