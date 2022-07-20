Dog dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Columbia couple’s yard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia couple has a warning to other pet owners after their beloved dog died from eating poisonous mushrooms in their yard.

On Sunday, Mike and Cindy Casto found their dog Ruffles, a 7-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, had gotten into some mushrooms. They brought her to their primary vet and also an emergency veterinary hospital, but they lost her a little more than 24 hours later.

The Castos say it’s been an emotional couple days to say the least. They had been pet parents for years, and decided to adopt Ruffles after they saw a picture of her on Instagram.

They say they loved every second of the short time they had with her.

The Castos say that Ruffles was the sweetest puppy.

“That unconditional love for a pet is extraordinary,” Mike said.

“Very rambunctious, sweet little thing she really was,” Cindy said.

This weekend, they lost Ruffles after she got into some mushrooms in their back yard.

At first, she started to look lethargic and began vomiting.

Veterinarians say these are some of the top symptoms to look out for.

“We’re in the backyard all the time, and the mushrooms just pop up overnight and we’re in the mulch and we didn’t even see them,” Cindy said.

When the Castos brought Ruffles to Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic, Dr. Courtney Cauthen, Associate Veterinarian there who treated Ruffles, said “liver values were so high on the machine that it couldn’t read them.”

Cauthen says the Amanita and Galerina mushrooms are the most dangerous for pets, and can cause liver failure.

Since the mushrooms vary in color and size, she says it’s best to assume all mushrooms growing in your yard could be harmful to your pets.

“Try to scan your yard the best that you can before you let them out, pick up as many as you can that you see and toss them away,” Cauthen said. “So they unfortunately don’t know things that are dangerous for them to eat so we have to do our best to prevent it the best we can.”

By sharing their story, the Castos hope others won’t have to feel the pain they’ve felt.

“Go out and check your yard, see if you have any mushrooms, get rid of them and keep your pet inside,” Mike said.

“Just a general awareness, we never would have dreamed something like this could have happened,” Cindy said.

There’s no known cure, but Cauthen says if you see your dog eating a mushroom, you should rush them to a clinic so that they can induce vomiting and try to get it out of their system. There’s generally a two to four hour window before your pet may start absorbing this into their stomach.

The couple also wants to express their gratitude to Shandon-Wood and also the South Carolina Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Care hospital for all they did to try to save Ruffles.

