Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County

A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing 4-year-old on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer, SC.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County officials say the search for a young girl ended in a tragic discovery on Tuesday afternoon and deputies said they have charged her half-brother with murder.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a missing 4-year-old girl, Joanna Lockaby, on Chevy Chase Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene within approximately 10 minutes of receiving the call, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. After deputies talked to the family and got a description of Joanna, they started a search.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis gives an update after a missing 4-year-old was found deceased in Pelzer.

Investigators found the girl’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester on Wednesday in connection with Joanna Lockaby’s death.

William Micah Hester
William Micah Hester(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said Hester, who was the victim’s half-brother, suffocated her.

He is set to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a child's body was found shortly after a 4-year-old was reported missing in Pelzer.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

An autopsy for the girl is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Multiple sheriff’s office patrol cars, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office van and forensics vehicles are lining Chevy Chase Boulevard.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

