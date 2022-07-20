Darlington County deputies investigating attempted Dollar General robbery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are searching for two men who tried to rob a Dollar General store on Tuesday night.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. to the Dollar General on North 5th Street in the Hartsville area.

An employee told them that two men, with their faces partially covered with masks, came into the store armed with guns and demanded money.

She told the attempted robbers that she did not have a key to the drawer or safe, and that another employee in the back of the store had the keys.

The employee said the two men ended up running away from the store.

The attempted robbery is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4920.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.