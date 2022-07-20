Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, makes debut at Ripley’s Marine Science Research Center in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People can now get a peek at the one-in-30-million rare orange lobster in the Grand Strand.

For the first time ever on Wednesday, Ripley’s Marine Science Research Center is opening its doors for behind-the-scenes tours.

This is where people can visit Cheddar, the orange lobster, for the first time after she narrowly escaped ending up on someone’s dinner plate.

Cheddar was part of a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida when employees noticed her unique color in their shipment. Her orange shell is caused by a genetic mutation that causes it to produce more of a particular protein than other lobsters.

Realizing Cheddar was a rare catch, the employees immediately reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium for help.

Ripley’s Marketing Director, Alex McMinn, said they are so excited Cheddar is safe and gets to call the research center her home because she may not have made it out of the kitchen or even the ocean.

“Out in the wild, Cheddar probably wouldn’t survive and that’s why she is so rare due to that bright coloration. It makes her an easy target for predators, so we’re glad to have her here with us at the Marine Science Research Center,” said McMinn.

While Cheddar, named after Red Lobster’s famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits, made national headlines, McMinn said Cheddar isn’t the only reason people should stop by the research center for their brand-new tours.

“This is where a lot of the aquarium magic happens. Any animal that you see at the aquarium, it’s a long process before they actually make it to the exhibits that you see at the aquarium. So, whenever you do the behind-the-scenes tour, you really get to see that magic,” said McMinn.

If you’re interested in touring the Marine Science Research Center, you’ll need to buy a general admission Ripley’s Aquarium ticket as well as a $30 research center add-on.

There are 12 spots available for the tours each day, and Ripley’s will give you a ride to and from the facility.

All tours begin at 3 p.m., and tickets stop being sold at 2:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets for tours at the Marine Science Research Center here.

