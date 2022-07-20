Submit a Tip
Charlotte FC defeats Chelsea FC in penalty kicks in international friendly

The Blues are touring the USA as part of their preseason preparations for the approaching Premier League season.
Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea
Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club defeated Chelsea Football Club for a historic victory Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC tied the match 1-1 in stoppage time in the 91st minute with a penalty kick and took home the victory after winning the penalty kick shootout 5-3.

Charlotte FC 16-year-old Academy player Brian Romero drew the penalty in stoppage time and Daniel Rios scored the tying PK.

Chelsea FC is an English professional football club that plays in the Premier League in Fulham, London.

The Blues are touring the USA as part of their preseason preparations for the approaching Premier League season.

The official attendance of the game was 52,673.

It’s not every day you get to see one of the best teams in the world in person in America with some of the biggest names in global soccer, so that’s why this is a big night for Charlotte.

“This is a great game to play for the card for the club, to play one of the best teams in the world with some of the best players in the world,” said Charlotte FC’s interim head coach Christian Lattanzio. “And so it’s a dual situation where we are, we want to try certain things but at the same time, also enjoy the moment of meeting one of the best clubs in the world, one of the best teams in the world.”

Chelsea FC features one of America’s best soccer players in Christian Pulisic. He played at Bank of America Stadium with his old team, Borussia Dortmund, back in 2018 against Liverpool and scored two goals. He scored the lone goal for Chelsea on Wednesday.

In Charlotte FC’s inaugural season in the MLS, the club is still in the hunt for a playoff spot and has a huge match against Toronto on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

