Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

Alex Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie,...
Alex Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, SC (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son.

His defense lawyers and prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense asked the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway and wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose.

The prosecution denied that, telling the judge that all the evidence points to his guilt in the shootings of his wife and son.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman had previously denied Murdaugh bond after he was charged with stealing money from clients. A different judge later set bond at $7 million but Murdaugh was unable to pay and has remained in jail since October.

A grand jury indicted Alex Murdaugh for killing wife and son. (CNN,ABC NEWS, ERIC BLAND, FAMILY PHOTOS, WIS, WTOC, POST AND COURIER, South Carolina Attorney).

His lawyers have complained several times that the bond was set too high, and said that because of lawsuits and frozen assets Murdaugh couldn’t even afford to buy underwear from the jail store.

Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021. He also faces more than 80 other charges, including stealing money from clients; running a money laundering and drug ring; and trying to arrange his own death so that his surviving son could receive a $10 million life insurance payout.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms
John Krajc
Report: Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city
Randy Barnhill appeared for a bond hearing on Tuesday. He is accused in several sexual assault...
Judge denies bond for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases
Coroner’s office identifies Myrtle Beach man killed in deadly crash in Forestbrook area

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning...
LIVE: Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
A potential citizenship question on the 2020 census would have discouraged some from filling...
Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment
You can now get a peek at the one-in-30-million rare orange lobster right here in the Grand...
Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, makes debut at Ripley’s Marine Science Research Center in Myrtle Beach
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County