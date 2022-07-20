Submit a Tip
25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on charges that involved child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana report a schoolteacher has been arrested for child porn.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on 100 counts of child porn and other charges.

Authorities said Lambertson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier confirmed to WAFB that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” Devillier said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any further immediate information and said the investigation remains ongoing.

