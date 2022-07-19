Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Second meeting for SC House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday the South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion is holding their second meeting.

It is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the State House. The committee was formed by lawmakers earlier this year in anticipation of a potential ruling from the SCOTUS overruling Roe v. Wade.

The first meeting included public testimony, the second one does not.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Horry County Police identify suspect taken into custody following deadly Longs shooting
Drowning generic
Myrtle Beach man drowns at Brooksville Landing in Little River
Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
Coroner’s office identifies Myrtle Beach man killed in deadly crash in Forestbrook area

Latest News

SC Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets to discuss draft legislation
SC Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets to discuss draft legislation
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Warrants: Suspect connected to deadly Longs-area shooting called 911
The Barnabas Horse Foundation received a $5,000 grant from the Waccamaw Community Foundation to...
‘This place here is unique’: Barnabas Horse Foundation receives grant to support therapy horses