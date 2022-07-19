WATCH LIVE: Second meeting for SC House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday the South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion is holding their second meeting.

It is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the State House. The committee was formed by lawmakers earlier this year in anticipation of a potential ruling from the SCOTUS overruling Roe v. Wade.

The first meeting included public testimony, the second one does not.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.