Warrants: Suspect connected to deadly Longs-area shooting called 911

46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
46-year-old Anthony L. Moody(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man connected to a deadly shooting in the Longs area early Monday morning was the one to call 911, according to arrest warrants.

Documents show Anthony Moody contacted Horry County 911 around 1:30 a.m. and reported that he had shot a person along Ashum Road.

A police report shows that when officers arrived on the scene they found the victim lying in a ditch along the road.

Police said another person was seriously hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

Officers found Moody on Freemont Road, about half a mile away from where the victim was found.

Charges against Moody currently include unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of firearms and ammunition.

He remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond is currently listed.

