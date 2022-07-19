Warrants: Suspect connected to deadly Longs-area shooting called 911

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man connected to a deadly shooting in the Longs area early Monday morning was the one to call 911, according to arrest warrants.

Documents show Anthony Moody contacted Horry County 911 around 1:30 a.m. and reported that he had shot a person along Ashum Road.

A police report shows that when officers arrived on the scene they found the victim lying in a ditch along the road.

Police said another person was seriously hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

Officers found Moody on Freemont Road, about half a mile away from where the victim was found.

Charges against Moody currently include unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of firearms and ammunition.

He remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond is currently listed.

