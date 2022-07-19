‘This place here is unique’: Barnabas Horse Foundation receives grant to support therapy horses

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Barnabas Horse Foundation received a $5,000 grant from the Waccamaw Community Foundation to support two of its therapy horses.

The grant will cover the basic needs like veterinary and feed costs for two of its horses named Gage and Compliments.

Barnabas Horse Foundation is a nonprofit therapeutic facility that provides various equine assisted services for victims of crime, veterans, first responders or those with special needs.

Sue McKinney, the director of Barnabas, said as a nonprofit that relies on the support of the community, they are grateful to receive this grant, and it will continue to help the facility achieve its goal.

“The goal for the horses is to help them live healthy productive lives much like it is for our clients to help them overcome the challenges that they have faced. Whether it’s been through being victimized or being in the military. Our job, our goal is to help them have a more fulfilled and successful life,” said McKinney.

Barnabas offers many programs available free of charge for veterans, first responders and victims of crime.

Their top program is called equine psycho-assisted therapy.

With this program, Barnabas practices neuroplasticity, which is the ability of neural networks in the brain to change through growth and reorganization. This can build new pathways in the brain to help overcome when someone may get stuck in their trauma.

Barnabas focuses on building a healthy connection between the therapy horses and clients to help them heal.

Vietnam veteran, Hector Ramos, said coming to Barnabas has been an experience like no other.

“This place here is unique. Because when you come here you just fall into this natural communication with these beautiful animals. I mean after dogs, these are the most wonderful animals that you’re gonna encounter,” said Ramos.

Ramos said he encourages all veterans, especially young ones, to try equine therapy at Barnabas because it gives you a sense of comradery, calmness and it is “absolutely marvelous.”

