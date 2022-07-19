Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘This place here is unique’: Barnabas Horse Foundation receives grant to support therapy horses

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Barnabas Horse Foundation received a $5,000 grant from the Waccamaw Community Foundation to support two of its therapy horses.

The grant will cover the basic needs like veterinary and feed costs for two of its horses named Gage and Compliments.

Barnabas Horse Foundation is a nonprofit therapeutic facility that provides various equine assisted services for victims of crime, veterans, first responders or those with special needs.

Sue McKinney, the director of Barnabas, said as a nonprofit that relies on the support of the community, they are grateful to receive this grant, and it will continue to help the facility achieve its goal.

MORE INFORMATION | Barnabas Horse Foundation

“The goal for the horses is to help them live healthy productive lives much like it is for our clients to help them overcome the challenges that they have faced. Whether it’s been through being victimized or being in the military. Our job, our goal is to help them have a more fulfilled and successful life,” said McKinney.

Barnabas offers many programs available free of charge for veterans, first responders and victims of crime.

Their top program is called equine psycho-assisted therapy.

With this program, Barnabas practices neuroplasticity, which is the ability of neural networks in the brain to change through growth and reorganization. This can build new pathways in the brain to help overcome when someone may get stuck in their trauma.

Barnabas focuses on building a healthy connection between the therapy horses and clients to help them heal.

Vietnam veteran, Hector Ramos, said coming to Barnabas has been an experience like no other.

“This place here is unique. Because when you come here you just fall into this natural communication with these beautiful animals. I mean after dogs, these are the most wonderful animals that you’re gonna encounter,” said Ramos.

Ramos said he encourages all veterans, especially young ones, to try equine therapy at Barnabas because it gives you a sense of comradery, calmness and it is “absolutely marvelous.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Horry County Police identify suspect taken into custody following deadly Longs shooting
Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Drowning generic
Myrtle Beach man drowns at Brooksville Landing in Little River
A fun two-day fishing trip turned into a nightmare at sea for one family.
Family recalls dramatic moment their fishing boat and captain were struck by lightning

Latest News

The South Carolina State House
WATCH LIVE: Second meeting for SC House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion
SC Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets to discuss draft legislation
SC Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets to discuss draft legislation
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Warrants: Suspect connected to deadly Longs-area shooting called 911