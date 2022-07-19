Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs stands in the federal courthouse where she hears cases...
U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs stands in the federal courthouse where she hears cases on Feb. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Childs — recently under consideration for a slot on the U.S. Supreme Court — to sit on the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench. Senators, including a number of Republicans, voted 64 to 34 to approve Childs’ nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Patrick Phillips and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WCSC) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of South Carolina jurist Michelle Childs to sit on the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench.

Senators approved Childs’ nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 17-5 earlier this year to advance her nomination.

Childs has been a federal judge on South Carolina’s District Court for more than a decade.

Sen. Lindsey Graham released a statement Tuesday night after her confirmation:

I am very pleased that Judge Michelle Childs from South Carolina received a strong bipartisan vote to become a judge on the DC Circuit.

Judge Childs is an extremely talented lawyer and has proven to be a fair-minded judge. She has wide and deep support from all corners of the South Carolina legal community. She will be a great addition to the DC Circuit Court. She has lived an exceptional life and is a true role model for young people looking to pursue a career in law.

Senator Scott and I appreciate the bipartisan support from our Senate colleagues and wish Judge Childs well on this new chapter in her life.

Earlier this year, she was on a shortlist of candidates being considered by President Joe Biden for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, given the pending retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. South Carolina’s two Republican senators, Graham and Tim Scott, came out in support of Childs for the role.

“She didn’t go to Harvard or Yale, I think that’s a plus,” Graham said. “I told [Biden] if you nominate Michelle Childs, she’ll be in the liberal camp for sure, but she has a hell of a story and she’s somebody, I think, that could bring the Senate together and probably get more than 60 votes.”

But Biden picked Ketanji Brown Jackson, instead, to become the court’s first Black female jurist.

“As a fellow South Carolinian and the product of some of America’s finest public schools, I believe Judge Michelle Childs would have been an excellent nominee to our nation’s highest court,” Scott said in a statement.

Childs earned her Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina in 1991. She served as a U.S. District Court Judge for South Carolina since 2010 and previously served as a state trial court judge on the S.C. Circuit Court from 2006 to 2010.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms
46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Horry County Police identify suspect taken into custody following deadly Longs shooting
Drowning generic
Myrtle Beach man drowns at Brooksville Landing in Little River
A fun two-day fishing trip turned into a nightmare at sea for one family.
Family recalls dramatic moment their fishing boat and captain were struck by lightning

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Judge denies bond for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach businesses suffer mail theft
With limited resources, the Marion County Animal Shelter hopes it will soon have a new home to...
Laugh to keep from crying: Marion County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond working for new location