A ride to remember: Marion County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen hero with ‘End of Watch’ ride

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion County Deputy Jonathan David Price gave his life in the line of duty.

Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office honored that sacrifice.

“It’s incredible to see how people rally around the police family‚” Elizabeth Price, Deputy Price’s widow, said. “It’s just amazing to see them do it. It’s bitter-sweet because you love to see them do it, but you hate why they have to do it, too.

“I really want to thank the sheriff and the department for allowing us to come over here and honor one of their own, and I thank the families that have allowed us to do this,” said J.C. Shaw, an organizer with End of Watch.

Shaw said he and the End of Watch organization have traveled to over 268 departments, honoring men and women this year.

“We’ll never forget,” said Brian Wallace, the Marion County Sheriff. “Thank you for everything that you’ve done for those that did make that ultimate sacrifice.”

“I’m so glad that they take the time to remember our officer and all the officers that have fallen,” said Elizabeth Price.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.