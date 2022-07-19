Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal hit and run Thursday, coroner says.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian fatality just before midnight on July 14.

According to the Horry County Coroner, at approximately 11:24 p.m., Vasquez Martinez Faustino, 44, of Myrtle Beach, was struck by a vehicle while walking on Burcale Rd near Claypond Rd.

According to the coroner, Faustino suffered traumatic injuries. He died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

