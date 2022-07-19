Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal hit and run Thursday, coroner says.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian fatality just before midnight on July 14.

According to the Horry County Coroner, at approximately 11:24 p.m., Vasquez Martinez Faustino, 44, of Myrtle Beach, was struck by a vehicle while walking on Burcale Rd near Claypond Rd.  

According to the coroner, Faustino suffered traumatic injuries. He died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

