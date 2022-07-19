Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man dies in Brooksville Landing drowning incident

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER S.C. (WMBF) - A 36-year-old man drowned in the Brooksville Landing area of Little River.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Kevinutae Alston, of Myrtle Beach, was pulled from the river off of Highway 111 on Monday.

According to Willard, Alston died at the scene of asphyxiation due to drowning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

