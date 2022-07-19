Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach firefighters rule small fire at SkyWheel as accidental

A small fire that forced the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach to close for a few days has been ruled an...
A small fire that forced the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach to close for a few days has been ruled an accident.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A small fire that forced the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach to close for a few days has been ruled an accident.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department explained that varnish had been applied to the decking and that was combustible and caught fire.

He added that there are no signs of it being intentional.

The popular attraction had to close for a few days at the end of April because the small fire damaged part of the loading dock and a nearby gondola.

Crew members and passengers were not on-site at the time, so no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Horry County Police identify suspect taken into custody following deadly Longs shooting
Drowning generic
Myrtle Beach man drowns at Brooksville Landing in Little River
Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
Coroner’s office identifies Myrtle Beach man killed in deadly crash in Forestbrook area

Latest News

Highs remain warm with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the work week.
FIRST ALERT: Staying hot and humid for the rest of the week
Randy Barnhill
WATCH LIVE: Bond hearing for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases
The South Carolina State House
SC House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion meets, teases draft of legislation
SC Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets to discuss draft legislation
SC Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets to discuss draft legislation