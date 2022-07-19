Myrtle Beach firefighters rule small fire at SkyWheel as accidental

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A small fire that forced the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach to close for a few days has been ruled an accident.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department explained that varnish had been applied to the decking and that was combustible and caught fire.

He added that there are no signs of it being intentional.

The popular attraction had to close for a few days at the end of April because the small fire damaged part of the loading dock and a nearby gondola.

Crew members and passengers were not on-site at the time, so no injuries were reported.

