Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city

John Krajc
John Krajc(WMBF)
By Michael Owens, Natasha Laguerre and Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A member of Myrtle Beach City Council was recently cited for reckless driving, after pursuing a group of teens in a vehicle for allegedly throwing fireworks at his home, according to the report.

Online records from the South Carolina Public Index and Myrtle Beach Police Department show John Krajc was ticketed for reckless driving in June.

Krajc has served on the city council since being elected in 2019.

The council member told WMBF News the incident stemmed from a group of teenagers throwing fireworks in his neighborhood.

“These events started this past Sunday,” he told WMBF News on June 30. “There were some young people that were causing trouble in the neighborhood involving fireworks.”

Krajc said the fireworks were thrown in the street on Sunday, but on Wednesday were thrown from a moving vehicle at his home.

“My girlfriend and dog were outside walking on the street after the gym. I heard an explosion out in the front yard. I quickly ran outside and saw that my girlfriend was okay, but extremely shaken up,” Krajc said.

The council member said the four teens involved are believed between the ages of 16 and 19 and were not from the area.

The report states one of the suspects told officers he and three others were at a friend’s home down the street from Krajc’s home, setting off fireworks, which they continued after getting in the vehicle, leading to fireworks going off in the street.

The suspect said he threw the tube that held a firework out of the window of the vehicle, according to the report. He continued, that was when he saw Krajc pull behind them in his vehicle and begin to pursue.

According to the report, Krajc called Myrtle Beach Police while he followed the suspects.

The incident report states that Myrtle Beach Police dispatch told Krajc to stop following the other vehicle.

The teenage suspect told investigators Krajc tried to cut them off several times and pulled up next to them, trying to get them to stop.

Officers were able to locate both parties at Little River Rd. and Green Bay Ave.

“I feel I was defending my home,” Krajc told WMBF News last month. “I was trying to help the police with apprehending the people who perpetrated my property and launched fireworks at my property from a moving vehicle.”

Krajc was ultimately issued a $439 fine, according to public records.

The teen suspect received a summons for “fireworks on a public road.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms
46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Horry County Police identify suspect taken into custody following deadly Longs shooting
Drowning generic
Myrtle Beach man drowns at Brooksville Landing in Little River
Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash

Latest News

Greenville woods, house
Body of missing 4-year-old found in Greenville County
HCFR responds to watercraft in distress off Waites Island
insert
Man killed in Georgetown officer-involved shooting linked to gas station robbery, police say
Randy Barnhill appeared for a bond hearing on Tuesday. He is accused in several sexual assault...
Judge denies bond for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases