Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A member of Myrtle Beach City Council was recently cited for reckless driving, after pursuing a group of teens in a vehicle for allegedly throwing fireworks at his home, according to the report.

Online records from the South Carolina Public Index and Myrtle Beach Police Department show John Krajc was ticketed for reckless driving in June.

Krajc has served on the city council since being elected in 2019.

The council member told WMBF News the incident stemmed from a group of teenagers throwing fireworks in his neighborhood.

“These events started this past Sunday,” he told WMBF News on June 30. “There were some young people that were causing trouble in the neighborhood involving fireworks.”

Krajc said the fireworks were thrown in the street on Sunday, but on Wednesday were thrown from a moving vehicle at his home.

“My girlfriend and dog were outside walking on the street after the gym. I heard an explosion out in the front yard. I quickly ran outside and saw that my girlfriend was okay, but extremely shaken up,” Krajc said.

The council member said the four teens involved are believed between the ages of 16 and 19 and were not from the area.

The report states one of the suspects told officers he and three others were at a friend’s home down the street from Krajc’s home, setting off fireworks, which they continued after getting in the vehicle, leading to fireworks going off in the street.

The suspect said he threw the tube that held a firework out of the window of the vehicle, according to the report. He continued, that was when he saw Krajc pull behind them in his vehicle and begin to pursue.

According to the report, Krajc called Myrtle Beach Police while he followed the suspects.

The incident report states that Myrtle Beach Police dispatch told Krajc to stop following the other vehicle.

The teenage suspect told investigators Krajc tried to cut them off several times and pulled up next to them, trying to get them to stop.

Officers were able to locate both parties at Little River Rd. and Green Bay Ave.

“I feel I was defending my home,” Krajc told WMBF News last month. “I was trying to help the police with apprehending the people who perpetrated my property and launched fireworks at my property from a moving vehicle.”

Krajc was ultimately issued a $439 fine, according to public records.

The teen suspect received a summons for “fireworks on a public road.”

