McCall Earns Spot on Davey O’Brien Award 2022 Preseason Watch List

FORT WORTH, Texas (CCU ATHLETICS) – A two-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, Grayson McCall has been named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award 2022 preseason watch list for the second consecutive season, the Davey O’Brien Foundation unveiled on Tuesday, July 19. The group includes 35 of the nation’s top returning college quarterbacks.

In all, 12 of last year’s 16 semifinalists return. The group includes the 2021 winner Bryce Young of Alabama and 2021 finalist C.J. Stroud of Ohio, as well as Brennan Armstrong of Virginia, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Jake Haener of Fresno State, UTSA’s Frank Harris, Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, Will Rogers of Mississippi State, USC’s Caleb Williams, and McCall.

McCall was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award preseason watch list earlier this week. He was also previously named a 2022 Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports and earned a spot on both the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s 20022 Preseason All-Sun Belt first teams earlier this offseason.

A Heisman Trophy campaign for the redshirt junior quarterback has begun at www.TheRealMcCall.com.

Last season, McCall set a new NCAA Division I FBS record in passing efficiency rating at 207.6 last season in 2021, eclipsing the previous two records set by Alabama’s Mac Jones (203.1) in 2020 and LSU’s Joe Burrow (202.0) in 2019. He enters the 2022 season as the active career leader in all of NCAA Division I FBS in career passing efficiency at 196.09.

The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winner, an award given out to the best player in the state of South Carolina, McCall ranked in the top 25 in all of NCAA Division I FBS in 2021 in several offensive categories including - passing efficiency (207.6), yards per pass attempt (11.92), completion percentage (73.0), passing yards per completion (16.32), points responsible for per game (17.6), passing touchdowns (27), passing yards per game (261.2), total offense per game (287.5), and points responsible for (194).

Having gone 20-2 over the last two years as Coastal’s starting quarterback, McCall is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Award winner, a two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection, and a two-time semifinalist for the Maxwell Award (2020 and 2021). He was also a top-10 finalist for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last season after being named a finalist for the Manning Award in 2020.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, McCall was named the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Most Inspirational Freshman and was a semifinalist for the 2020 Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year Award. He also earned a spot on the FWAA Freshman All-American and The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-American teams.

McCall was a three-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list selection in 2020, a weekly award, and was named to both the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020 and 2021.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 46th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

