Man killed in Georgetown officer-involved shooting linked to gas station robbery, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police said the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting robbed a gas station before the shooting.

Police said evidence and a follow-up investigation show that around 8 a.m. Saturday, 50-year-old James Frazier held up the Marathon gas station on Exchange Street.

Officers said he came into the store armed with a knife and left with some cash.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Then on Saturday afternoon, authorities said a Georgetown police officer shot and killed Frazier behind a home located at the corner of Church and Palm streets, which is less than a half mile away from the gas station.

The State Law Enforcement Division was requested by Georgetown Police Chief Bill Pierce to investigate the shooting.

SLED said that during its investigation, it found that Frazier was armed with a knife.

“We have received numerous calls from concerned citizens about the armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station. We want to reassure the public that there is no reason for concern, the suspect has been identified and this case is being brought to a conclusion,” Pierce said.

SLED’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.

The officer-involved shooting is the first one involving the Georgetown Police Department this year. In 2021, there were no officer-involved shootings involving the department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

