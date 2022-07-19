Submit a Tip
The Long Bay Theatre in Myrtle Beach is gearing up for their next production, Clue

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don’t miss the Long Bay Theatre’s upcoming production, Clue. You can catch it at Dreamhouse Theatre in Myrtle Beach Mall.

We loved catching up with some of the cast members, learning about volunteer opportunities, and how you can get tickets to the show.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

