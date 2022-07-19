Laugh to keep from crying: Marion County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond working for new location

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From the Grand Strand to the Pee Dee, animal shelters are filled to the brim.

With limited resources, the Marion County Animal Shelter hopes it will soon have a new home to take care of all the animals.

“Haha, It’s a lot of physical work,” said Barbara Lamb, the director of Marion County Animal Shelter.

Lamb says she and her staff of five laugh to keep from crying while the shelter pleads for help.

“It started out with that building back there with wire cages, and it didn’t do many adoptions, and it’s progressed over the years both good and bad,” said Lamb.

The shelter’s issues range from sanitation and water flow issues to capacity restrictions.

The shelter can only hold 80 dogs. There are currently 120 dogs calling the shelter home, meaning the shelter is 40 dogs over its limit.

Back in 2016, Anderson Bank donated a building to the county, which was designated for the new shelter.

The county has committed $250,000 towards renovations, but total renovations are projected to cost $1.2 million.

That leaves the shelter in need of other grants and donations.

This past May, the shelter tried to raise funds with a yard sale. A nonprofit was also launched.

“S.O.S which is, Support our Shelter Marion, South Carolina, is the 5013C that works with us,” said Lamb. “They’re helping us with our low-cost spayed and neutered program. They’re also helping us with any issues and things we need that’s not in the county’s budget, but they need donations too.”

Other donations like a $500,000 grant, approved by the state would also help the shelter.

That application process has not yet started.

In the meantime, Lamb said volunteers, adopters, and tons of food are still needed.

Through the ongoing hard work at the shelter, Lamb is hopeful it will soon pay off for the new relocation.

“If it wasn’t worthwhile I wouldn’t be here. I feel like I’m making a difference, and I want to end my career on a high and not a low. Getting this shelter back up and running and going is a high,” said Lamb.

On July 28 the county will open the bidding process for construction companies to take on the new animal shelter project.

