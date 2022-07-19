FIRST ALERT: Humidity builds, afternoon storms continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re building the humidity with southwest winds & keeping storm chances around for the afternoon hours. Have plans today? Be prepared for a few showers and storms. It will not be as active as what we saw on Monday.

TODAY

Many of you are stepping out the door to temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. Highs will climb quickly today into the lower 90s for both the beaches and inland areas. The heat index today will climb into the triple digits by this afternoon feeling like 100-102°.

Highs climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today and feel like the triple digits. (WMBF)

Plenty of daytime heating will heat up the atmosphere and increase our storm fuel for the afternoon and evening hours. This will create some afternoon showers and storms today with a 30% chance of showers and storms. There’s no secret to the pattern of showers and storms today. Everyone has the same chance for a few pop up showers and storms. The sea breeze will spark off a few of those storms early in the afternoon and continue inland. As we lose the daytime heating, our coverage in storms will decrease.

Here's a look at what radar could look like today. It's not a washout but a few showers & storms will be possible. (WMBF)

As we said yesterday, don’t cancel any plans for today! It’s still going to be a great day for the beach or pool if that is what your plans include.

REST OF THE WEEK

Southwesterly winds will continue with high heat and humidity through the weekend. It will feel like 100-105° each afternoon with actual temperatures ranging from the upper 80s on the beaches to the low-mid 90s inland. Rain chances will remain at 30% for Wednesday.

Highs remain warm with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the work week. (WMBF)

Friday will feature another round of slightly better rain chances with a 30% chance of showers and storms as a cold front remains weak and stalled out to the north of our area. This won’t bring any “colder” air but will bring another round of scattered showers and storms by Friday.

Our next front falls apart as the cold front stalls out to the northwest for Friday. (WMBF)

The weekend? It looks summer-like! Highs range in the upper 80s to lower 90s with an isolated 20% chance of a shower.

Highs remain warm, even through the weekend. (WMBF)

