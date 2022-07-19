Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner releases name of man killed in Pamplico shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner has released the name of a man shot and killed at a home in Pamplico.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 35-year-old Melvin Smith from Pamplico.

Von Lutcken said Smith died in a shooting Friday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of East Third Avenue.

The shooting is being investigated by the Pamplico Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

WMBF News has reached out to both law enforcement agencies to get more information on the shooting and if anyone has been arrested in the case.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Horry County Police identify suspect taken into custody following deadly Longs shooting
Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Drowning generic
Myrtle Beach man dies in Brooksville Landing drowning incident
A fun two-day fishing trip turned into a nightmare at sea for one family.
Family recalls dramatic moment their fishing boat and captain were struck by lightning

Latest News

46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Warrants: Suspect connected to deadly Longs-area shooting called 911
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff’s office: Juvenile seriously hurt in Georgetown County shooting; another juvenile sought
Randy Barnhill
Bond hearing scheduled Tuesday for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases
VIDEO: 1 injured, taken to hospital in Georgetown County shooting