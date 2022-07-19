Coroner releases name of man killed in Pamplico shooting

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner has released the name of a man shot and killed at a home in Pamplico.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 35-year-old Melvin Smith from Pamplico.

Von Lutcken said Smith died in a shooting Friday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of East Third Avenue.

The shooting is being investigated by the Pamplico Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

WMBF News has reached out to both law enforcement agencies to get more information on the shooting and if anyone has been arrested in the case.

