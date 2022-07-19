Submit a Tip
Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office confirmed that a child died after a jet ski crash in the Myrtle Beach area over the weekend.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Officials added that two people were taken to the hospital.

The coroner’s office said the child died and the father was the driver of the jet ski.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said they are protecting the identity of the child until the parent’s condition improves and he can be notified before the name is released.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

