Bond hearing scheduled Tuesday for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of being involved in several sexual assault cases dating back over 20 years is expected in court Tuesday.

Randy Barnhill is scheduled for a bond hearing at 1 p.m.

He faces 13 charges, which include multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

He is a suspect in sexual assault cases that date back to 2000.

Horry County police said he was identified as a suspect after scientific evidence and advances in technology provided them a new lead in a 2006 sexual assault investigation.

Back in November 2006, documents show that a woman was taking out the trash along Oleander Drive when she was grabbed, forced back inside the building, physically restrained and sexually assaulted.

Investigators said Barnhill was identified as a suspect in the case in May, then arrested by police on June 9. He has been in J. Reuben Long Detention Center since then.

Horry County police added that they are aware of other cases in neighboring counties that match the same offender description and motive. The criminal investigations division is in contact with those agencies to provide any information and guidance.

The investigation into Barnhill remains open.

