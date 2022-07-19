Submit a Tip
Body of missing 4-year-old found in Greenville County

Greenville woods, house(NBC)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a child’s body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said deputies were called to a report of a missing 4-year-old child on Chevy Chase Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene within approximately 10 minutes of receiving the call, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. After deputies talked to the family and got a description of the child, they started a search.

Investigators found the child’s body in a wooded area behind a home.

A death investigation is underway. Multiple patrol cars, the Greenville County coroner and forensics vehicles are lining Chevy Chase Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

