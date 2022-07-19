Submit a Tip
Benches removed: No more seating along Boardwalk

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s a long walk on the beach or a stroll along the Boardwalk, at some point you may want to stop and rest.

That’s no longer an option, though. The benches are gone.

“There wasn’t anywhere to sit down, it would have been nice to have a bench to take a break,” said Natacha Liddle, who is visiting Myrtle Beach.

When Liddle couldn’t find any benches, she reached out to WMBF News.

“Because people get tired or they may have kids and need to take a break,” said Liddle. “There’s nowhere to sit.”

Construction on the revamped Boardwalk started in February.

“We took benches up from Plyer Park, which is at the Skywheel to 8th Avenue,” said Gregg Lewis, the superintendent of Sellers Construction, the company responsible for the revamp. “They were removed due to construction, and we’re projected to be through by November.”

Late last week the remaining benches in the promenade area from 7th Ave further south were removed, removing the last few benches.

Mark Kruea with the City of Myrtle Beach said some nearby businesses were glad to see the benches removed because of a high level of unwanted traffic.

“We’ve had complaints that some of the benches were being misused and that they weren’t necessarily available for people who are walking up and down to enjoy,” said Kruea. “We are looking for alternatives that will still meet the need and not create any additional issues.”

While the city comes up with a solution, Liddle says seating options should still be available.

“I’m sure they will be used by the homeless from time to time, but for the overall public that comes down here, I think it’s a benefit,” said Liddle. “They need to bring it back.”

City leaders told WMBF News that the city is looking into new seating options, but a timeline has not been set.

